Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 4,100,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,981 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,343,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 446,985 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ternium by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after buying an additional 226,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TX opened at $30.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

