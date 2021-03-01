Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 778 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI opened at $414.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $455.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.60.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

