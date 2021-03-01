Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 7,490 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 125.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 36,267 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Weibo by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

WB opened at $55.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

