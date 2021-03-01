Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $440,000 in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,976,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $665,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,559 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1,432.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,110,000 after buying an additional 546,766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after purchasing an additional 409,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,463,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in NovoCure by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 324,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,151,000 after buying an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total transaction of $32,722,954.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares in the company, valued at $47,466,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares in the company, valued at $21,296,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Truist upped their price target on NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

NVCR opened at $149.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 784.78 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $194.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.32.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

