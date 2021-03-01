Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in L Brands were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in L Brands by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LB. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.95.

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $54.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

