Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,414 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,295,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,185,000 after buying an additional 588,850 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 665.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 620,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,828,000 after buying an additional 539,854 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,342,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,899,000 after buying an additional 359,340 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,221,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,264,000 after buying an additional 127,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CALM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $38.10 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of -0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day moving average of $38.94.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $347.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.65%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

