Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 222,399 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of NYSE AIV opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $52.47. The firm has a market cap of $572.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

AIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

