Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WABC. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 490,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 21,212 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 40,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $46.94 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.16.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.