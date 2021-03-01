Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 124,679 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 50,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth $6,470,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.42.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $252.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.44.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $246.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total value of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,438,997.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,350. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

