Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $373,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,823 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 10,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,551 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 14.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Perficient by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Perficient by 3.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Perficient by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,251 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total value of $616,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,484,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $289,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.