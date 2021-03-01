Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,536,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 921.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,650 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SJW Group alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SJW Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

NYSE SJW opened at $62.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $45.60 and a 52 week high of $71.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.40%.

In related news, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.