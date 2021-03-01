Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,195 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 325,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,380,000 after purchasing an additional 136,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $165,751.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

EFSC opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $44.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

