Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 287 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HLIO. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $65.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

