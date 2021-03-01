ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 71,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ViacomCBS from $27.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Shares of VIAC traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.71. 110,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748,449. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

