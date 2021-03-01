Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Tops $15.35 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $15.35 million and approximately $304,631.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00356080 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000164 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,490 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

