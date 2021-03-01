Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH: VWS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/8/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/3/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/25/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

1/22/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/12/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/12/2021 – Vestas Wind Systems A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52-week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.