Vesper (VSP) Price Hits $31.27 on Exchanges

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for about $31.27 or 0.00065698 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $21.28 million and $8.09 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.45 or 0.00524049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00073193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00078543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00077418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.10 or 0.00464481 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000426 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

