Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,175 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $208.86. The company had a trading volume of 41,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

