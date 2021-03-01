Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 40,857 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2,947.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.63. 4,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,292. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

