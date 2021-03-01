Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $744,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $7.24 on Monday, hitting $310.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

