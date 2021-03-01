Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 74.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after buying an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,704,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,784,000 after buying an additional 366,219 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,071,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,397,000 after buying an additional 289,937 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 675,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,816,000 after buying an additional 275,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $355.96. 111,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,865. The company’s 50 day moving average is $352.68 and its 200 day moving average is $329.44. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $200.55 and a one year high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

