Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,415 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,555,021. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

