Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Veru from a d rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price objective on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of VERU opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market cap of $993.82 million, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,905,100 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Veru by 293.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 245,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 182,868 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the third quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

