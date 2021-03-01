Verisk Analytics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $237.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.33.

VRSK stock opened at $163.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.54 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 50,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.