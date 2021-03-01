VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lifted to “Overweight” at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT (NYSE:VER) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial currently has $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VEREIT from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of VEREIT from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of VEREIT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. VEREIT presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.82.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. VEREIT has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 220,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

