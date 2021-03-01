Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.21. Veeco Instruments also posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VECO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 447.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 212.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $22.03. 908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,837. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.89. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

