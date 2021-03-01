Vectrus (VEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of VEC opened at $54.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $634.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.58. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $58.28.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.