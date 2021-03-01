Vector Group Ltd. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vector Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.09. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.00 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, COO Richard Lampen bought 15,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 443,986 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after buying an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,802 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 358,527 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 530,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 127,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

