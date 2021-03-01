Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the January 28th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.71 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 3.26. Vaso has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.18.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

