Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Goldstein Munger & Associates

Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.68. The stock had a trading volume of 128,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,770. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

