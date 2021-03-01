Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lessened by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,986 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 34.8% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $209,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $4.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.98. The company had a trading volume of 148,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,770. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $208.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day moving average is $185.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

