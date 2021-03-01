Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $1,951,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,671,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $281.66 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $287.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

