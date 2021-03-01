Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $8,106,000.

VNQ stock opened at $87.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.36. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

