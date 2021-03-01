Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,836 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.1% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,049,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,098 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,601,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,883,000 after buying an additional 446,861 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,198,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,046,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,945,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,594,000 after buying an additional 405,326 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,806,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,578,000 after buying an additional 248,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.01. 257,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,071,687. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.48.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

