Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDV. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 743.6% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $133.90 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $125.28 and a 52-week high of $189.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.64 and a 200 day moving average of $156.47.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

