Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Lifted by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 5.5% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.37 on Monday, reaching $141.58. 35,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,814. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average of $135.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.