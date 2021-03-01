VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,493 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $84.78 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $87.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.