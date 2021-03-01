Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 86,799 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 611,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,799 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $4,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 6,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after buying an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $890,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 102,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 65,802 shares in the last quarter. 32.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNC. BTIG Research began coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

NYSE CLNC opened at $8.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.