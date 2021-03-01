Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 82,839 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,839 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 99.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Ewald bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,337.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins bought 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $14.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

