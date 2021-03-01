Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 65,547 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.59% of Gladstone Investment worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $12.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.