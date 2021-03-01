Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.06% of Albemarle at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 709.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 250,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 219,147 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% during the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,783,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $7,676,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ALB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.96.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $157.21 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $48.89 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

