Van ECK Associates Corp Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $21.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $435.11 million, a PE ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, with a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSWC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

