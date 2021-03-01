Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 95,915 Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 257,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,915 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MT stock opened at $23.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.07. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.87.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

