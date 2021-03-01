Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 595,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $13,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 174,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In related news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,261.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VVV opened at $24.96 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.13.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.