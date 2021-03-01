Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the January 28th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Value Partners Group stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. Value Partners Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.53.

Value Partners Group Company Profile

Value Partners Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative portfolios, and quantitative investment solutions. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

