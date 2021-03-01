UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.57 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

