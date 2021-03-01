UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th.

Get UWM Holdings Co. Class alerts:

NYSE UWMC opened at $7.57 on Monday. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates, processes, and underwrites primarily government-sponsored enterprises-conforming mortgage loans; and the Federal Housing Administration, United States Department of Agriculture, and the Veteran Affairs mortgage loans, which are pooled and sold in the secondary market.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM Holdings Co. Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.