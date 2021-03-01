USDx stablecoin (USDX) Price Hits $1.00

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDx stablecoin has a market cap of $7.07 million and approximately $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.54 or 0.01012605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00385459 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000545 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003467 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network . The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet . USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDx stablecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

