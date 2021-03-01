US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,378,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 877.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $35.74 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

