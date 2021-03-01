US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 102.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 27,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $67.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -101.25 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $70.29.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.11.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,312 shares of company stock worth $5,790,612 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

