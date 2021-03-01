US Bancorp DE Has $428,000 Stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,445,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,408,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,041,000 after buying an additional 199,787 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 615.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 144,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 124,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRNA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of DRNA opened at $26.98 on Monday. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,065,577 shares of company stock valued at $25,046,897 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

